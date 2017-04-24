Region 9 Hardball Show: The latest on the race to state

And off we go, down the back stretch. The Region 9 baseball schedule is winding down, and yet not much has been decided. On today’s show, we look back at the three series from last week and talk about the top plays and numbers.

Today, we’ll also look closer at each team, name our Bakston Freight player of the week and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week.

And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

And make sure to look for the Region 9 league leaders (currently up-to-date) every week exclusively here at St. George News Sports.

Week 3 results:

Tuesday

Dixie 1, Pine View 0

Snow Canyon 14, Hurricane 3

Desert Hills 11, Cedar 5

Thursday

Cedar 8, Desert Hills 5

Friday

Snow Canyon 11, Hurricane 1

Dixie 13, Pine View 7 (F/10)

This week’s games:

Tuesday

Desert Hills at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Cedar at Pine View, 7 p.m. (KSUB)

Dixie at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Friday

Pine View at Cedar, 4 p.m. (KSUB)

Hurricane at Dixie, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Snow Canyon at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

