Police ask public’s help identifying Washington County mail theft suspect

ST. GEORGE — Police are requesting the public’s help Monday in identifying an alleged theft suspect believed to be responsible for stealing packages from homes in Washington County.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police are looking for information that may help identify the individual captured in surveillance footage shown at the top of this report.

Officials believe the suspect may be traveling in a dark-blue SUV and are asking anyone with information about the vehicle – shown in this report – to contact the police.

Police released video surveillance from March 31 showing the suspect pull up to a home in the Santa Clara area and walk up to the doorstep before snatching a delivered package and running off.

The suspect is described by police as a white man between 20 and 30 years old.

Anyone with information on the SUV or the identity of the man is asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or the Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

