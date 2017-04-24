Risk of salmonella triggers nationwide potato chip recall

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Frito-Lay is recalling two flavors of potato chips due to possible salmonella contamination.

Certain packages of Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips distributed in retail stores and through foodservice, vending and other channels throughout the U.S. have been recalled, Frito Lay North America officials announced Friday.

While no illnesses related to the recalled products have been confirmed, people infected with salmonella can develop fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Salmonella can cause serious infections and death. Young children, the elderly and those with impaired immune systems are especially vulnerable. Salmonella causes approximately 1.2 million illnesses and approximately 450 deaths each year in the U.S, information from the Centers for Disease Control states.

The recall is the result of possible contamination of a seasoning blend used in the potato chips.

Products recalled

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips



All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box



No other flavors or lots are being recalled. Anyone who purchased these products is advised not to eat them.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit the recall consumer information form webpage.

