District 15 Rep. Michelle Boulter to discuss state of education in Utah

ST. GEORGE — Dixie Republican Forum invites the public to hear Michelle Boulter, board of education representative for much of Washington and Iron counties, discuss the state of education in Utah and her service to date at a free forum Wednesday night in St. George.

The forum begins at 7 p.m. in the Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Boulter is a resident of St. George, married to Blake Boulter and a full-time mother of three children. She ran her successful 2016 campaign in state school board district 15 on a platform of parental control, school choice and opposition to Common Core.

The board of education has a number of responsibilities, including the following:

Appointment of the state superintendent of public instruction.

Adopting administrative rules directed to the whole system.

Establishing minimum standards for public schools.

Making rules that establish basic ethical conduct standards for licensed public education employees.

Defining and implementing a core curriculum.

Prepare and submit a budget for the operation of the institutions and agencies under the Board; submit the budget annually to the governor and Legislature.

Set and approve auditing standards for auditors employed by local school boards and charter schools.

Verify audits of financial and student accounting records of school districts and charter schools to determine the allocation of Uniform School Fund monies.

Management of the Utah Office of Education and the Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

Dixie Republican Forum meetings are open to the public at no charge. The organization is an independent group of conservative Republicans that meets monthly for educational purposes.

Event details

What: Dixie Republican Forum welcomes state education board representative Michelle Boulter.

When: Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Washington County Commission Chambers, 197 E. Tabernacle, St. George.

Who: Open to the public.

More information: Contact Larry Myers by emailing dixierepublicanforum@yahoo.com.

