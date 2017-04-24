Rotary club holds ‘Evening of Elegance’ to benefit search and rescue heroes

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A benefit dinner and auction this Saturday aims to support the heroic yet underserved efforts of the Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews.

The third annual “Evening of Elegance” is a production of the Dixie Sunrise Rotary’s nonprofit foundation with additional sponsorship from Security Service Federal Credit Union. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the SunRiver Community in St. George.

Guests will be treated to fine dining, and a silent and live auction will offer a variety of items including an African safari trip for two.

“We are so pleased to host the Evening of Elegance to support Search and Rescue and our Charity Partners,” foundation president Dave Higbee said in a news release.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to support the Erin Kimball Foundation, Memory Matters and the Arts Council of Washington County.

“Washington County Search and Rescue has to come up with their own funding, and we are one of their primary benefactors,” Rebecca Box, branch manager at Security Service Federal Credit Union, said.

Search and rescue crews receive limited government funding and must make up remaining costs through private donations.

“We’ve been sponsoring them for the past two years for this event specifically,” Box said. “We have a lot of people in the rotary club that are also very involved in hiking clubs.”

Over the past 20 years, the rotary club has raised $185,000 to support St. George Police, Dixie Regional Medical Center, Washington County Search and Rescue and other local charities.

“The funding these groups do is what really sustains us and allows us to get some of the equipment either replaced or get new equipment we need,” Washington County Search and Rescue sheriff’s liaison Darrell Cashin said in a previous interview with St. George News.

Dixie Sunrise Rotary is a member club of Rotary International, a worldwide service organization with 1.1 million members. Founded in 1996, club members perform service projects, such as road clean up, Snow Canyon State Park trail restoration and meal preparation for Switchpoint.

Tickets for the Evening of Elegance are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight. The dress code is black tie or other formal wear.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.dixiesunriserotary.com or by calling 425-417-0625.

Event Details

What: Third Annual Dixie Sunrise Rotary Foundation Evening of Elegance.

When: Saturday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.

Where: SunRiver Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St George.

Cost: $50 per person, $350 for a full table of eight.

