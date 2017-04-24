Pickup trucks collide at intersection of Brigham Road and River Road

A Chevrolet S-10 is towed away after a collision at the intersection of River Road and Brigham Road, St. George, Utah, April 24, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver who told police he didn’t see another truck in front of him collided with the oncoming truck that was, in fact, there.

St. George Police responded to the collision at approximately 7:08 p.m. Monday evening at the intersection of Brigham Road and River Road.

The driver of a gray full-sized GMC pickup truck on Brigham Road made a left turn to go north on River Road when he collided with a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck that was going south on River Road, St. George Police Lt. Doug Sargent said.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on initial report of injury.

“There wasn’t any significant injuries.” Sargent said. “Nobody was transported.”

The driver of the GMC was cited for failure to yield, Sargent said.

The GMC was still in drivable condition following the crash, but the Chevrolet sustained heavy damage to its front end and was towed away.

Responders from St. George Fire were on hand directing traffic and cleaning up the wreckage.

Traffic on Brigham Road was limited to turning right to go south onto River Road because the left turn lane leading north was blocked by emergency vehicles and the disabled Chevrolet for about 30 minutes.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

