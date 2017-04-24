Man dies in Colorado River during Grand Canyon boating trip

Boating party prepares to launch at Phantom Ranch Boat Beach on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, April 13, 2007 | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An Idaho man is dead after drowning in the Colorado River during a boating trip Sunday afternoon in Grand Canyon National Park.

Park personnel were first alerted to the incident at 12 p.m. by a personal locator beacon before receiving a call from the boating party via satellite phone. Park rangers then were flown into the area by helicopter.

Jimmie Blair, 69, of New Meadows, Idaho, reportedly went into the water above Hance Rapid at mile marker 77 in the Colorado River before members of the boating party were able to pull him out.

CPR was attempted on the man, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

Blair was on a multiday private boating trip at the time of the incident.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting the investigation. No further information was available at the time this report was taken.

The incident comes shortly after two hikers were swept away in a tributary of the Colorado River and have yet to be found.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by the Grand Canyon National Park and may not contain the full scope of findings.

