Brush fire in park threatens private residence

WASHINGTON CITY — Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire that began in a densely vegetated area of a park and moved to an adjacent homeowner’s lot in Washington City Sunday evening.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Washington City Fire responded to the call of a brush fire that appeared to begin near a creek bed at 200 W. 300 South at the southwest end of Nisson Park.

The fire spread to the backyard of an adjacent residence, and that’s where firefighters focused their initial efforts before putting out the flames in the park, Washington City firefighter Mike Harris said.

“We got it out fairly quickly,” Harris said.

Smoke filled the air of a nearby neighborhood as onlookers watched the firemen do their work.

Responders utilized the park’s south parking lot as a staging area, employing a single engine and two additional fire vehicles.

There was no apparent property damage, and no one was injured in the fire.

“There are known transients that come down there to sleep and also kids in the neighborhood,” Harris said, referring to a possible cause of the fire, “so it could be either of those possibilities.”

Washington City Police also responded for traffic assistance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

