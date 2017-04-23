Brush fire in park threatens private residence

Written by Joseph Witham
April 23, 2017
Firefighters douse a brush fire at Nisson Park in Washington City, Utah, April 23, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Firefighters quickly doused a brush fire that began in a densely vegetated area of a park and moved to an adjacent homeowner’s lot in Washington City Sunday evening.

Firefighters respond to a brush fire at Nisson Park in Washington City, Utah, April 23, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

At approximately 8:20 p.m., Washington City Fire responded to the call of a brush fire that appeared to begin near a creek bed at 200 W. 300 South at the southwest end of Nisson Park.

The fire spread to the backyard of an adjacent residence, and that’s where firefighters focused their initial efforts before putting out the flames in the park, Washington City firefighter Mike Harris said.

“We got it out fairly quickly,” Harris said.

Smoke filled the air of a nearby neighborhood as onlookers watched the firemen do their work.

Responders utilized the park’s south parking lot as a staging area, employing a single engine and two additional fire vehicles.

Firefighters douse a brush fire at Nisson Park in Washington City, Utah, April 23, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

There was no apparent property damage, and no one was injured in the fire.

“There are known transients that come down there to sleep and also kids in the neighborhood,” Harris said, referring to a possible cause of the fire, “so it could be either of those possibilities.”

Washington City Police also responded for traffic assistance.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

