Utah man with prosthetic leg completes a marathon in all 50 states

Written by Fox13Now.com
April 23, 2017
South Jordan resident Tim Hurst running with his prothetic leg. He was run marathons in all 50 states, location and time of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St George News

SOUTH JORDAN –  “Every one of these has some special meaning,” said 58-year-old as he sorts through 50 medals, each from a different state.

Tim Hurst of South Jordan enjoys 50 marathon medals from 50 states, a reward all the more remarkable as he runs with a prosthesis since losing part of his leg in a motorcycle crash when he was 21 years old. Screenshot from Fox13now video, Utah, April 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox 13 Now, St. George News

Years ago, Hurst never thought he’d ever earn even one.

“I cannot honestly believe it, and it feels like a dream,” Hurst said.

Hurst lost his left leg when he was 21 in a motorcycle crash.

“I still wanted to do a marathon, even though I knew it was impossible, I still had a dream,” he said.

When he first started trying to run, Hurst’s prosthetic leg was wooden and he couldn’t even make it a mile. The pain was excruciating, he said, but throughout the years and miles technology advanced.

“When I finally got this,” Hurst said, pointing to his running prosthetic leg. “It is just, it’s like science fiction. Within a week I was going from running 3 miles to 5 miles, and within a month I was up to 7 miles every day.”

Read the full story here: Fox13now.com.

Tim Hurst of South Jordan took the challenge of the 50 States Marathon Club, running a marathon in all 50 states, more remarkable as Hurst runs with a prosthesis since losing part of his leg in a motorcycle crash when he was 21 years old. Screenshot from Fox13now video, Utah, April 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox 13 Now, St. George News

Written by KIERSTEN NUNEZ Fox13Now.com

