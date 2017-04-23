Utah man with prosthetic leg completes a marathon in all 50 states

South Jordan resident Tim Hurst running with his prothetic leg. He was run marathons in all 50 states, location and time of photo unspecified | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St George News

SOUTH JORDAN – “Every one of these has some special meaning,” said 58-year-old as he sorts through 50 medals, each from a different state.

Years ago, Hurst never thought he’d ever earn even one.

“I cannot honestly believe it, and it feels like a dream,” Hurst said.

Hurst lost his left leg when he was 21 in a motorcycle crash.

“I still wanted to do a marathon, even though I knew it was impossible, I still had a dream,” he said.

When he first started trying to run, Hurst’s prosthetic leg was wooden and he couldn’t even make it a mile. The pain was excruciating, he said, but throughout the years and miles technology advanced.

“When I finally got this,” Hurst said, pointing to his running prosthetic leg. “It is just, it’s like science fiction. Within a week I was going from running 3 miles to 5 miles, and within a month I was up to 7 miles every day.”

