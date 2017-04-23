Dixie Forum takes a light and informative look at laws of the sea

Navy ships | Photo by Janifest / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Dixie State University visiting professor Shadman Bashir will bring the university’s lecture series Dixie Forum to conclusion for the 2016-17 academic year Tuesday by presenting the address “Customs and Laws of the Sea.”

In his presentation, Bashir will analyze different aspects of maritime law without using legal jargon. Taking an entertaining and insightful approach, Bashir will pose and answer questions such as: Do I have to keep the headlights bright on my nuclear submarine and let the whales sleep? Can I see some colors – are you a pirate? We have a new baby on board, is it a birther anomaly?

Bashir’s presentation will be given at noon Tuesday in the Dunford Auditorium of the Val A. Browning Learning Resource Center on the Dixie State campus. Admission is free, and the public is encouraged to attend.

A visiting professor of law and international relations at Dixie State, Bashir teaches political science, criminal justice and business courses. His expertise in law and international affairs include terrorism and conflict as well as international security, unconventional warfare and international human trafficking and slavery. He also serves as an adviser at Brigham Young University Law’s International Center for Law and Religion Studies.

Bashir, who is a native of the Pakistani tribal region, speaks six languages and multiple dialects. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Edwardes College and a degree in English and Islamic law from the University of Peshawar in Peshawar, Pakistan. He then moved to the U.S., where he earned a master’s degree in comparative law from California Western School of Law in San Diego.

Dixie Forum is a weekly lecture series designed to introduce the St. George and Dixie State communities to diverse ideas and personalities while widening their worldviews via a 50-minute presentation. The series will return in August when school resumes for the Fall 2017 semester.

For more information on Dixie State University’s Dixie Forum series, contact Forum Coordinator John Burns at 435-879-4712 or click here.

Event details

What: Dixie Forum presentation on maritime law “Customs and Laws of the Sea.”

When: Tuesday, April 25 at noon.

Where: Dunford Auditorium of the Val A. Browning Learning Resource Center on the Dixie State University campus, 225 S. University Ave., St George.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

