911 dispatcher talks teen out of completing suicide

St. George Fire Department responds to the St. George Town Square Park at 50 South Main Street Saturday after an apparent suicide attempt, St. George, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A teen considering suicide called 911 and was comforted until emergency responders arrived to transport the young man to the hospital Saturday.

Shortly after 5 p.m. officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to the St. George Town Square Park at 50 S. Main Street after the St. George Communications Center received a call from an 18-year-old man from inside of the restroom who said he cut his wrists.

While responders were making their way to the park the emergency dispatcher remained on the line with the young man the entire time, St. George Police Lt. Curtis Spragg said. The dispatcher on the line was ultimately able to get the the young man to unlock the door to the restroom, he said.

Responders were able to enter the restroom and find the injured man conscious and responsive, Spragg said, and within minutes he was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

“I think that dispatch did a really good job here,” Spragg said, “by keeping him on the phone and talking to him he was able to stay alert. It also assisted us when we arrived because we were able to get to him quickly.”

Much of the activity surrounding the incident went unnoticed as paramedics and officers assisted the young man, which possibly helped both responders and visitors to the park, one witness said at the scene.

After containment and cleanup the restroom was reopened and available to the public.

“Now he’s at the hospital now and can get the help he needs,” Spragg said.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

