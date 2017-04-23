BLM Utah seeks nominations to Resource Advisory Council

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management in Utah is seeking public nominations for six positions on its Utah Resource Advisory Council that will become available in 2018. The due date for applications is May 30.

The BLM’s Resource Advisory Council, composed of citizens chosen for their expertise in natural resource issues, help the Bureau carry out its multiple-use mission and stewardship of public lands.

“The BLM Resource Advisory Councils are an important forum for the community conversation that is a key component of public land management,” BLM Utah State Director Ed Roberson said. “By ensuring that RAC representation reflects a variety of perspectives, RAC members provide a valuable service to the Bureau by delving into issues and proposing solutions on a wide variety of land and resource use issues.”

Advisory council positions that will become available in 2018 are in the following categories:

Category One ( t wo positions) – Public land ranchers, representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation.

t – Public land ranchers, representatives of organizations associated with energy and mineral development, the timber industry, transportation or rights-of-way, off-highway vehicle use and commercial recreation. Category Two (one position) – Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities and wild horse and burro organizations.

– Representatives of nationally or regionally recognized environmental organizations, archaeological and historical organizations, dispersed recreation activities and wild horse and burro organizations. Category Three (three positions) – Representatives of state, county, or local elected office; representatives and employees of a state agency responsible for the management of natural resources; representatives of Indian Tribes with or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; representatives and employees of academic institutions who are involved in the natural sciences; and the public-at-large.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on an advisory council.

Nominees, who must be residents of the state where the advisory council has jurisdiction, will be reviewed on the basis of their training, education and knowledge of the council’s geographical area.

Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. All nominations must be accompanied by letters of reference, a completed advisory council application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

A fillable application form is available online at: Utah RAC Application.

Nominations should be emailed or postmarked by May 30 to:

Lola Bird, Bureau of Land Management, Utah State Office

440 West 200 South, Suite 500

Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

For more information, please contact Lola Bird at lbird@blm.gov or 801-539-4033.

The BLM consults with the Governor’s Office before forwarding its recommendations to the Secretary of the Interior for a final decision.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The relay service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews