Victim named in fatal I-15 rollover

Authorities inspect a Chevrolet Avalanche after its driver was killed when he drifted off the road on Interstate 15 near mile marker 47, Iron County, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — One Cedar City man is dead after he overcorrected his pickup truck when it drifted off Interstate 15 near Kanarraville early Saturday morning.

Daniel A Jones, 29, was traveling north near milepost 47 at around 6 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the road to the left for an unknown reason, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Scott Mackelprang said.

Jones overcorrected his red Chevrolet Avalanche to the right causing the pickup to roll approximately three times. The driver was ejected.

As medical staff prepared to transport Jones to the hospital via medical helicopter, Jones passed away on scene.

Investigators do not believe Jones was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities are still investigating the possibility of impairment as a contributing factor in the crash, Mackelprang said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

