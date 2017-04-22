Cedar City man airlifted after motorcycle crash

Written by Tracie Sullivan
April 22, 2017
Iron County Sheriff's Office, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2015 | Photo by Devan Chavez, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City man was airlifted Saturday night after he fell off his dirt bike and sustained serious head injuries.

Police were called out at around 8:20 p.m. on reports of a motorcycle crash involving a 21-year-old male who had fallen off the back of his bike. The victim was camping near Comstock Mine at the time.

The man rode the bike into the campsite but rather than slowing down, he accelerated, Iron County Sheriff Sgt. Jeff Humphries said. The crash victim was then thrown off the back of the motorcycle, he said.

He was not wearing a helmet.

“He didn’t have a lot of experience riding motorcycles,” Humphries said. “So, when he drove into the campsite he panicked and instead of slowing down – he accelerated. The bike did a wheelie throwing him off the back.”

The bike came to rest on the ground after hitting a parked pickup truck on scene, he added.

Life Flight was dispatched at around 8:45 p.m. to Iron Springs Road and state Route 56 due to the difficulty of the helicopter landing at the location of the crash, authorities said.

The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George for severe head trauma.

It is undetermined at this time whether alcohol played a part in the crash, Humphries said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Email: tsullivan@stgnews.com

Twitter: @tracie_sullivan

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Tracie Sullivan Tracie is an award-winning investigative reporter. She has been published in several publications including the Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News, Spectrum and Daily News, Elan Woman, and New West. During her career, Tracie has covered various beats including education, politics, crime, courts, cops, government, lifestyle, arts and entertainment, and environmental issues. She is known for her fairness and integrity as a reporter.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply