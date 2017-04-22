Police: failure to yield causes boulevard crash

The scene of a collision between a car and a delivery van on St. George Boulevard Saturday afternoon. St. George, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A car and a delivery van got together at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and 1000 East Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. – and not in a good way.

“A Nissan van was traveling eastbound in the outside lane nearest the curb,” St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said. “Traffic is backed up on 1000 East, and a little white Civic is waiting to turn left from westbound onto 1000 East.”

Traffic stopped in the inside lane, Childs said, and a motorist stopped to give the Civic driver a gap to make the turn. The Civic driver went through the gap but didn’t see the Nissan van coming up and collided with it.

The officer said a citation was issued to the driver of the Civic for failure to yield on a left turn.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic on St. George Boulevard was slowed to one lane for about 30 minutes while the wreck was cleaned up.

St. George Fire and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

