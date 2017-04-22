Paramedics rush to aid near-drowned 8-year-old girl

Written by Joseph Witham
April 22, 2017
Emergency personnel respond to a near-drowning at a residence, Washington City, Utah, April 22, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl will be OK after nearly drowning in a bathtub Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Washington City Police responded to the call at a residence on East Lost Ridge Drive in Washington.

“There was an 8-year-old female who was in the bathtub, and they believe due to a medical event, slid under the water,” Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

Her mother found her and pulled her out of the water. She called 911 then administered CPR to the girl.

Paramedics from Washington City Fire Department arrived to provide initial treatment, and the girl was transported to the hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance.

“She was breathing when they transported her to Dixie Regional Medical Center,” Kantor said. “So, what we heard is she’s going to be OK.”

A deputy from Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

