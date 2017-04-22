Michele Zuehls

October 24, 1970 — April 14, 2017

Mrs. Michele Marie Zuehls, 46, entered into rest on Friday, April 14, 2017. Michele was born Oct. 24, 1970, in Bellflower, California, a daughter of Grace Marie Perry and the late Ronald Perry. She was currently employed with McDonald’s in Hurricane for 25 years after graduating from Dixie State University in St. George, Utah.

Michele enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved her husband of 21 years and was the proud mother of two sons and a daughter. She loved being a mother and a grandmother. Michele enjoyed attending Christian concerts, softball games, and football games, but her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She attended Calvary Chapel St. George.

Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Stephen Zuehls; her mother, Grace Perry; two sons: Kyle Richey & wife Hailey and Tyler Zuehls; a daughter, Stephanie Zuehls; grandchildren: Ryder and Aria; five siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held for Michele on Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m . at Calvary Chapel St. George, 3922 South Pioneer Road., St. George, Utah.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary online.