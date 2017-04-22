California man arrested after traveling to Utah to meet 13-year-old girl for sex

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 38-year-old California man was arrested Wednesday after traveling to Utah for the reported purpose of engaging in sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl. The man also allegedly had plans to meet two 14-year-old girls in Colorado.

On Monday, Jason Reed Akers, 38, of Ontario, California, began communicating over the internet with a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, according to a statement issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. However, that person was actually an undercover investigator with the Utah Valley Special Victims Task Force.

“Akers described actions he desired to take with this person and arranged a meeting at a public location in Utah County on April 19,” Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a statement. “After he arrived there Akers was arrested by detectives.”

During the course of the investigation, detectives found methamphetamine, marijuana, spice, drug paraphernalia and a handgun, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Detectives also discovered that Akers had made arrangements to meet two 14-year-old girls in different locations in Colorado,” Cannon added. “Law enforcement officials there are investigating this information and additional charges may be coming.”

Akers was booked into the Utah County Jail on a second-degree felony count of enticing, soliciting, seducing or luring a minor by internet or text; five third-degree felony counts of enticing, soliciting, seducing or luring a minor by internet or text, dealing in harmful materials to a minor, and possession of firearm by a restricted person; two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in a drug-free zone; and class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Akers bail pending trial was set at $50,000 cash-only.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

