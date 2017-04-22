Motorcyclist estimated at 140 mph dies after crashing in gorge

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist who a witness estimated to be going 140 mph died Saturday afternoon after striking a guardrail and crashing in the Virgin River Gorge.

The Arizona Department of Safety responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 3:42 p.m. just north of the Cedar Pocket rest area off-ramp on Interstate 15 in Arizona.

“Witnesses reported two motorcycles traveling in excess of 100 mph. One of the motorcycle riders left the right edge of the roadway, struck the guard rail and crashed,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Bottoms said in a text message.

The rider suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

“One of the witnesses estimated the speed of the motorcycle at approximately 140 mph,” Bottoms said.

Police have yet to positively identify the motorcyclist.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while authorities investigated the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

