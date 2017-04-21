Residents organize Southern Utah ‘March for Science’ as part of international movement

Stock Photo | St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – Southern Utah organizers of the local “March for Science” rally Saturday want to draw attention to the importance of science-based facts while encouraging its application in policy making.

The March for Science will take place in Washington, D.C. on Earth Day, with more than 500 marches planned across the world, including Cedar City. The local event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at Main Street Park next to the Cedar City Library.

The international movement was created in January, according to event organizers, in response to the scientific community’s concerns about the role science is playing under President Donald Trump, who removed the White House website on climate change his first day in office. Trump also called the matter a “hoax” during the election.

But despite the motive behind the rallies, organizers say the event is nonpartisan, adding that “science should not be part of politics.”

“We are concerned about that politics is playing a role in recent policy changes coming from the White House and as a result they are rejecting overwhelming science and facts,” said Jean Bjerke, a member of the Cedar City Women’s March on Washington Group.

Bjerke said she doesn’t know how many people will show up Saturday for the event but is hoping for 100 to 200 Southern Utah residents.

The local event, organized in part by the Woman’s March on Washington, will feature speakers, including Southern Utah University scientists, as well as some hands-on activities for the children to make it a family event.

“We want the community to get excited about science so along with the march we’ve also planned some activities that will give the children an opportunity to be exposed to science,” Bjerke said.

More details about the March for Science can be found on their website.

Event details

What: Cedar City “March for Science” rally, sponsored by WMW Cedar City & SUU Earth Club.

Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.

Where: Departing from Main Street Park pavilion, 200 N. Main St., and marching to Southern Utah University campus, Cedar City.

