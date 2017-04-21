Golfing for a cause: Tournament to benefit abused children in Washington County

Stock photo, logo added. | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Golfers will tee off May 5 at the SunRiver Golf Course in St. George in support of children who have been abused and neglected.

The annual golf tournament, now in its 10th year, raises money for the Washington County Children’s Justice Center which has been serving abused children in the county since 1997.

Members of the community are invited to register their four-man scramble team to join in the event for golf, fun, prizes and games, including “mulligans,” “Beat the Lady Pro” and “have a pro hit your drive.”

Plus, hit a-hole-in-one and win $5,000 cash, according to the event’s organizers.

The cost of the event is $105 per person and includes green fees, carts, range balls, prizes, continental breakfast and lunch at Hank’s Riverwalk Grill. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

All proceeds from the golf tournament will go to the local nonprofit organization which relies on the generosity of local businesses and individuals to be able to assist abused children.

The Children’s Justice Center is one of 20 homelike facilities in Utah that serve children and families who are experiencing the crisis and chaos that comes with significant physical or sexual abuse and other crimes involving children such as domestic violence, according to the center’s website.

The justice center is designed to help children feel safe and comfortable so they may begin to deal with the difficult issues that surround abuse. Traditionally, investigations of child abuse require many interviews of the child victim by the police, social services, medical personnel, mental health professionals and attorneys.

Each of these interviews are now recorded so that these children rarely need to tell their story multiple times. The recordings may then be used to prosecute the perpetrator.

More than 300 children were interviewed at the center last year, according to a statement issued by Nina Heck, who sits on the board of the Children’s Justice Center.

Nearly 95 percent of all child abuse cases are sexual abuse, according to the statement. In 85 percent of all child abuse cases, the child knows the offender. The average age for reported sexual abuse is 9 years of age.

“There is a confirmed case of child abuse in Utah every day,” according to the center.

Those wishing to support the cause and enjoy a fun day of golf may register their four-man scramble team by calling 435-634-1134.

Event details

What: Washington County Children’s Justice Center Golf Tournament.

When: Friday, May 5. 7 a.m. – Putting contest, breakfast and registration. 8 a.m. – Shotgun Scramble.

Where: SunRiver Golf Course, 4210 Bluegrass Way, St. George.

Cost: $105 per person. Sponsorship packages also available.

Registration: Online or call 435-634-1134.

Email: kscott@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.