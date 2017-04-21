Mesquite police offer VIN inspection, OHV registration

Written by Julie Applegate
April 21, 2017
MESQUITE, Nev. – Officers from the Mesquite Police Department will be available to perform vehicle identification number, or VIN, inspections for off-highway and motor vehicles at Wal-Mart in Mesquite this Saturday and again May 13, from 7:30-10:30 a.m.

Officers will provide all of the necessary paperwork. The department will mail the registration paperwork to the Department of Motor Vehicles for those residents who bring a check for the registration fee. Checks should be made out payable to the DMV.

Overtime wages and ads for this event were paid for by a grant through the Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles. Look for more information soon on the newly designed commission website offroadnevada.org

Off-highway vehicle registration in Nevada was implemented in 2012, Nevada Off-Highway Vehicle program director Jennifer Scanland said in a written statement.

“But the first year was voluntary to give folks time to get used to the registration,” she said.

In Utah, every off-highway vehicle operated or transported within the state must be registered. Vehicles that were made in or after 1998 must also have a title. Each off-highway vehicle owner must pay a registration fee at the time of initial registration and annually after that.

Details

  • What: VIN inspections and registration for Nevada off-highway and motor vehicles.
  • When: Saturday, April 22 and Saturday, May 13, 7:30-10:30 a.m.
  • Where: Wal-Mart, 1120 West Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, Nevada.
  • More information: Mesquite Police Department’s Facebook page.

