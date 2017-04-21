Benefit concert raises funds for family of 17-year-old who died in collision

This photo from a flier for a benefit concert shows Abbi Kraushaar posing for a photo, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Kalamity and Kaos dance crews, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – St. George dance crews Kalamity and Kaos, along with dance and cheer teams from several area high schools, are hosting a benefit concert Monday at Pine View High School for the family of 17-year-old Abbigayl Kraushaar, who died in a collision near Diamond Valley April 2.

According to a previous St. George News report, the collision occurred when a Chevrolet passenger car driven by Kraushaar made a left turn from Diamond Valley Drive but turned into the path of a Dodge pickup truck that was traveling north on state Route 18.

The driver of the pickup was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevrolet.

Kraushaar died in the crash as a result of severe injuries.

Since 2007 Kalamity and its sister team, Kaos, have been putting on dance concerts that focus on helping members of the community during difficult times.

Kaos comprises mostly high school and middle school students, said Kalamity member Holly Axtell, and the team really wanted to help Kraushaar’s family as several members of Kaos went to school with her.

The two dance teams have joined with dance and cheer teams from Snow Canyon, Pine View and Dixie high schools to create the “Dear Abbi Benefit Concert.”

The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a bake sale, silent auction and Hungry Howie’s dinner, and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature several dance and cheer routines in a variety of styles, Axtell said. Some of the highlights will include a performance by the Dixie High School Jettettes – two-time state drill team champions – and a special number by Kalamity dancers entitled “Give Me Strength.”

Kalamity and Kaos are celebrating their 10th anniversary of dancing for a cause, and they are bringing back some of their most popular performances, Axtell said.

“Give Me Strength” is a past favorite, and the group has chosen to bring it back especially for the Dear Abbi Benefit Concert because they want to give strength to Kraushaar’s family and because of the collaborative effort of the students from different high schools coming together to do something positive, Axtell said.

Tickets for the concert are $5 at the door. Prices on bake sale, dinner and auction items vary. Additional donations are welcome. Proceeds will go directly to Kraushaar’s family.

Additionally, friends of Kraushaar have set up a GoFundMe account to further benefit her family.

“We just want everyone to come out and feel the love for Abbi,” Axtell said.

Event details

What: “Dear Abbi Benefit Concert.”

When: Monday, April 24 | Bake sale,silent auction,dinner, 6 p.m. | Kalamity and Kaos concert, 7 p.m.

Where: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George.

Cost: $5; additional donations appreciated.

Resources: Dear Abbi Benefit Concert Facebook page | Help for the Kraushaar’s GoFundMe.

