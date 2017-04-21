Sen. Bernie Sanders brings ‘Come Together and Fight Back’ tour to SLC

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Salt Lake City as a part of the "Come Together and Fight Back" tour, Salt Lake City, Utah, April 21, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fox13Now.com, St George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who rode a wave of progressive support to challenge Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination, returned to one of the states that offered him a strong base.

This time it was to unite a somewhat fractured party against a common enemy: President Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled congress.

Sen. Sanders appeared alongside newly elected Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez as part of a nationwide “unity tour.” They spoke to a crowd of about 3,000 Democrats and progressives in Salt Lake City on Friday.

“This is not about Bernie Sanders. This is not about Tom Perez. This is not about anybody else,” Sanders told the crowd. “You know what this whole thing is about? It’s about you! And it’s about your children and it’s about your parents, and it’s about the environment.”

