Police take down another alleged Washington County heroin dealer

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Drug Task Force is continuing to crack down on drug-related crimes in the county with the recent arrest of a 28-year-old man Tuesday on four second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, among other drug-related charges.

The task force conducted a narcotics distribution investigation into Tyler Boyd Prince, of Hurricane, according to a probable cause statement filed by the task force in support of the arrest.

During the course of the investigation over the last 30 days, the report states, the task force conducted controlled buys of heroin on four separate occasions in Washington County through the use of a confidential informant who purchased heroin from Prince.

At approximately 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, detectives spotted Prince driving on Interstate 15 near Exit 10 in St. George, according to the statement, and conducted a traffic stop with the intention of arresting Prince for the four controlled drug buys.

Detectives informed Prince that he was under arrest for drug distribution and asked him if he had any contraband on him, the report stated. Prince reportedly told police he had a balloon of heroin and a “tooter straw” down his pants.

“During my interview, Tyler (Prince) stated he did not distribute heroin for money,” the detective wrote in the statement. “Tyler later stated he only sold enough to support his own habit.”

Prince was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Prince of four second-degree felony counts of drug distribution, a class A misdemeanor count of drug possession, along with a class B misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prince is expected to appear Thursday before Judge John Walton in 5th District Court.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

