Police: Hurricane teacher arrested in connection with inappropriate relationship with student

Stock image, St. George News

HURRICANE — A Hurricane High teacher and baseball coach was arrested Thursday after police say he inappropriately touched a student and also received “inappropriate images” from the student.

Aaron Karl Esplin, 40, was arrested on investigation of providing harmful materials to a minor, sexual battery and exploitation of a minor, Tiffany Mower, Hurricane police spokeswoman said in a statement.

School administrators contacted investigators and said “they had received information of an inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and a 17-year-old student, Mower’s statement said.

Investigators discovered that the teen had shared what they said were “inappropriate images” of herself with Esplin, according to Mower. Esplin told investigators that he solicited photos from the teen, and also that he inappropriately touched the teen, Mower said.

Read the full story at KSL News: Police: Hurricane teacher, coach arrested in connection with inappropriate relationship with student

Written by CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL News.com.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 KSL.com