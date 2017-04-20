Free household hazardous waste day; drop leftover toxics at landfill

This photo offered for illustration shows an environmental engineer working at an unidentified municipal landfill. Washington County has been offering free household hazardous waste collection days since 2008 for residents to drop off wastes that accumulate around the house, such as Aerosol cans, medical waste, pesticides, car batteries, propane, fluorescent light bulbs, rechargeable batteries, fuel, herbicides, paint, paint thinners and other paint supplies. | Photo by bokan76 / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Rather than throwing leftover paint, fertilizer and lawn chemicals in the trash can, Washington County residents can drop hazardous materials off at the county landfill for free Saturday morning.

“We provide this service free of charge to the residents so they have a safer and better way of disposing of hazardous wastes that accumulate around the house,” Washington County Solid Waste District Manager Neil Schwendiman said previously.

Aerosol cans, medical waste, pesticides, car batteries, propane, fluorescent light bulbs, rechargeable batteries, fuel, herbicides, paint, paint thinners and other paint supplies are among the types of household hazardous waste that will be accepted at the landfill Saturday. Oil is collected and recycled year-round.

The service is free for residents who pay a garbage bill for residential waste; the only item there will be a charge for is tires, Schwendiman said in a written statement.

The district held the first household hazardous waste collection day in Washington County in June 2008.

Household chemical products are considered “household hazardous waste” once they are no longer in use or have passed their expiration date, district information states. The products are dangerous to keep around the house due to their toxic nature and the potential for them to ignite.

Household hazardous waste is not regulated by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality or the Environmental Protection Agency.

Event details

What: Household hazardous waste collection day.

When: Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Washington County Landfill, 325 North Landfill Road in Washington.

Cost: Free for Washington County residents who have garbage collection service; commercial users are asked to contact the solid waste district.

