Traffic advisory: Fire, construction causes shutdown on I-15 in gorge

Traffic backup in the Virgin River Gorge on Interstate 15, Mohave County, Arizona, April 20, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — North and southbound traffic is currently described as “shutdown” with backup from Beaver Dam to mile marker 22 on Interstate 15 in Arizona due to a fire involving a motorhome on northbound lanes and ongoing construction on southbound lanes.

As of approximately 3:30 p.m., northbound traffic was backed up about 5 miles behind the scene of the fire.

A tweet by Mesquite Police Department said there is no ETA on when traffic will ease and advises southbound drivers to turn around at the Cedar Pockets rest area.

UPDATE: #I15 nb mm 22 shutdown both lanes. Traffic turned around @ #CedarPocket. No eta on when it will reopen. Updates as we get more info. — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) April 20, 2017

Another tweet described the mortorhome fire as “fully engulfed, small explosions from fuel & other items.”

#TrafficAlert: vehicle fire #I15 nb mm 22 in #AZ. Motorhome fully engulfed, small explosions from fuel & other items. #UseCaution! — Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) April 20, 2017

Traffic diverted to Old Highway 91 may also see delays due to ongoing construction.

St. George News Senior Reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

