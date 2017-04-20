Traffic advisory: Fire, construction causes shutdown on I-15 in gorge

Written by Joseph Witham
April 20, 2017
Traffic backup in the Virgin River Gorge on Interstate 15, Mohave County, Arizona, April 20, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — North and southbound traffic is currently described as “shutdown” with backup from Beaver Dam to mile marker 22 on Interstate 15 in Arizona due to a fire involving a motorhome on northbound lanes and ongoing construction on southbound lanes.

As of approximately 3:30 p.m., northbound traffic was backed up about 5 miles behind the scene of the fire.

A tweet by Mesquite Police Department said there is no ETA on when traffic will ease and advises southbound drivers to turn around at the Cedar Pockets rest area.

Another tweet described the mortorhome fire as “fully engulfed, small explosions from fuel & other items.”

Traffic diverted to Old Highway 91 may also see delays due to ongoing construction.

St. George News Senior Reporter Mori Kessler contributed to this report.

