Traffic advisory: Fire, construction causes shutdown on I-15 in gorge

ST. GEORGE — North and southbound traffic is currently described as “shutdown” with backup from Beaver Dam to mile marker 22 on Interstate 15 in Arizona due to a fire involving a motorhome on northbound lanes and ongoing construction on southbound lanes.
As of approximately 3:30 p.m., northbound traffic was backed up about 5 miles behind the scene of the fire.
A tweet by Mesquite Police Department said there is no ETA on when traffic will ease and advises southbound drivers to turn around at the Cedar Pockets rest area.
UPDATE: #I15 nb mm 22 shutdown both lanes. Traffic turned around @ #CedarPocket. No eta on when it will reopen. Updates as we get more info.
— Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) April 20, 2017
Another tweet described the mortorhome fire as “fully engulfed, small explosions from fuel & other items.”
#TrafficAlert: vehicle fire #I15 nb mm 22 in #AZ. Motorhome fully engulfed, small explosions from fuel & other items. #UseCaution!
— Mesquite NV Police (@MesquiteNV_PD) April 20, 2017
Traffic diverted to Old Highway 91 may also see delays due to ongoing construction.
