TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Weekend events | April 21-23
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Art as Jazz as Art II | Admission: Free | Location: Roene B. DiFiore Center, 307 N. Main St., St. George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. | Snapshots! Washington County Works | Admission: Free | Location: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Family Activities | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Art Exhibit: Child Abuse Prevention Month | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lectures: A Story to Tell – Lane Ronnow | Admission: Free; advance reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Shakespeare Cinema Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Agriculture and Water Works Lecture | Admission: $4 | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Cedar City March for Science | Admission: Free | Location: Start at Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Solar Viewing Event | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City
- Sunday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Holy Order of Wildlife Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Washington City Concert Band Fairy Magic Spring Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Red” | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 1 p.m. | Southern Utah University Ballroom Dance | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Catch Me If You Can” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 West 700 South, Hurricane
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Bach Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
- Sunday, 7 p.m. | St. George Bach Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, noon to 6 p.m. | Earth Day Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kane County Visitor Center, 78 S. 100 East, Kanab
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Power Kite Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. University Ave., St. George
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Springdale Earth Day Festivities | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant Lawn, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
- Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Dia De Los Ninos | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Iron County Spring Home and Garden Fair | Admission: $3 | Location: Diamond Z Arena Cross Hollows Event Center, 10 N. Cross Hollows Road, Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Friday, 6 p.m. | Team Mac Benefit Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 936 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Landfill, 325 N. Landfill Road in Washington
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. PDT | One Hero at a Time Benefit | Admission: Suggested donation of $20 or more | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Build the Dog Park Fundraiser | Admission: $10 | Location: St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Oskar and Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Jason Taylor Burton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
- Friday, 8 p.m. | Lorin Walker Madsen | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Colorado City Music Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Dave Tate | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W Center St., Kanab
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Stayer, Sunsleeper, Waking Up With Wolves | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness Reunion Show | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9 p.m. to Saturday, 1 a.m. | Tease for the Troops Pin-up Tour | Admission: Veterans, active military, free | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to Sunday, 1 a.m. | A Night of Country, Punk N’ Roll | Admission: TBD | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City
Outdoor/active
- Friday-Saturday, all day | USA Pickleball Association West Regional Tournament | Admission: Spectators free | Location: The Fields at Little Valley Recreational Complex, 2995 S. 2350 East, St. George
- Saturday, all day | Red Rock Cactus Hugger | Admission: $10-$50 | Location: Hurricane Cliffs Trail System, see course map
- Saturday, 7 a.m. | Southern Utah Half Marathon | Admission: Registration closed; spectators free | Location: Finish at Bloomington Park, 650 Man of War Road, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Spring Paddlefest | Admission: Free; state park fee may apply | Location: Quail Creek State Park, Hurricane
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | National Parks Fee Free Day | Admission: Free | Location: National Parks and Monuments
