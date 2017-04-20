TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

Written by Hollie Reina
April 20, 2017

SOUTHERN UTAH  The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Weekend events | April 21-23

Art

Education/enlightenment

Entertainment

  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | Washington City Concert Band Fairy Magic Spring Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Pine View High School, 2850 E. 750 North, St. George
  • Friday, 7:30 p.m. | “Red” | Admission: TBD | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
  • Friday-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 1 p.m. | Southern Utah University Ballroom Dance | Admission: $7-$10 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 300 W. Center St., Cedar City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Annie Get Your Gun” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
  • Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “Catch Me If You Can” | Admission: $10 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane
  • Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour | Admission: $10-$25 | Location: Washington County Regional Park, 5500 West 700 South, Hurricane
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | St. George Bach Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George
  • Sunday, 7 p.m. | St. George Bach Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George

Family

  • Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
  • Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
  • Friday, noon to 6 p.m. | Earth Day Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Kane County Visitor Center, 78 S. 100 East, Kanab
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Dixie Power Kite Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. University Ave., St. George
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Springdale Earth Day Festivities | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Bit and Spur Restaurant Lawn, 1212 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale
  • Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Dia De Los Ninos | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library in the Park, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City

Food/crafts/vendors

Fundraisers/community service

  • Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
  • Friday, 6 p.m. | Team Mac Benefit Concert | Admission: $5 | Location: Desert Hills High School, 936 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George
  • Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Landfill, 325 N. Landfill Road in Washington
  • Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. PDT | One Hero at a Time Benefit | Admission: Suggested donation of $20 or more | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
  • Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Build the Dog Park Fundraiser | Admission: $10 | Location: St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, 70 N. 200 West, Cedar City
  • Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070

Music

  • Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Oskar and Julia | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Jason Taylor Burton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W. Center St., Kanab
  • Friday, 8 p.m. | Lorin Walker Madsen | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Pine Mountain Bluegrass Band | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Colorado City Music Festival | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale
  • Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Dave Tate | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Pizza, 233 W Center St., Kanab
  • Saturday, 7 p.m. | Stayer, Sunsleeper, Waking Up With Wolves | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
  • Saturday, 8-11 p.m. | Electric Witness Reunion Show | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: George’s Corner Restaurant, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George
  • Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Jerry Allen | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active

NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!

