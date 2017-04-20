All-day movie marathon features Shakespeare adaptations

Actors practice sword fight in Shakespeare play | Photo by joegolby / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St.George News

CEDAR CITY — In celebration of William Shakespeare’s birthday, the Utah Shakespeare Festival education department and Southern Utah University’s Center for Shakespeare Studies are sponsoring the “Shakespeare Cinema Celebration” on Saturday in the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

While the bard’s recognized birthday is actually Sunday, the all-day movie marathon is happening a day earlier and will features film adaptations of Shakespeare’s plays, with lectures and discussions occurring before and after the viewing of each film.

Participants are invited to attend any number of movies. Prizes will be awarded to those who attend every film in the celebration series. This event is free of charge and all are invited to attend.

“Each year the committee takes special care to select a broad range of film titles that will celebrate classics in cinema while also introducing audience members to cinema they might not have seen before,” Utah Shakespeare Festival’s education director and SUU Director of Shakespeare Studies Michael Bahr said. “There is a wide range of film being offered from ‘Gnomeo and Juliet’ and ‘She’s the Man’ for young audiences to the timeless ‘West Side Story’ and ‘Kiss Me Kate’ for classic musical adaptations.”

Please be aware that not all movies are appropriate for all age groups.

The Cinema Celebration includes the following films:

“Gnomeo and Juliet” (rated G): 9:15-10:45 a.m.

“She’s the Man” (rated PG-13): 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

“West Side Story” (rated G): 1-3:30 p.m.

“Kiss Me Kate” (Not rated): 3:45-5:45 p.m.

“Ran” by Akira Kurosawa (rated R): 6-8:45 p.m.

“Shakespeare in Love” (rated R): 9-11 p.m.

“One of the highlights for this year is the Academy award-winning film ‘Shakespeare in Love,'” Bahr said. “The Utah Shakespeare Festival has the unique opportunity of being one of the only theaters in the country this summer producing the play which is based on the film.”

Last year a diverse audience of over 120 students, professors, community members and patrons attended. Some of the guests traveled from as far away as Flagstaff and Kingman, Arizona.

Audience members are welcome to enjoy the seating or bring a blanket and pillow.

Event details

What: “Shakespeare Cinema Celebration.”

When: Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, 195 W. Center St., Cedar City.

This event is free.

