Christine Brooks

BrookStone Medical Center

Christine Brooks is the Program Director of BrookStone Medical Center in St. George, Utah. Christine graduated from Kent State with her Associates of Arts, and Altman Nursing School with her Registered Nurse. Christine and her husband Doctor Benjamin K. Brooks opened BrookStone Medical Center as a community service to aid people struggling with opioid dependencies. Medically Assisted Treatment is FDA approved and the best known way to combat dependencies on pain medication or heroin.

brookstonemedicalcenter.com 435-628-1111
198 N. 100 E.

What is opioid dependance?

April 19, 2017

