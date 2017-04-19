FOUND: 69-year-old Ted Drew Miller

69-year-old Ted Drew Miller was confirmed by police to have been found in Nevada. | Image courtesy of Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Ted Drew Miller, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found in Nevada Wednesday morning according to police.

Miller was found in Nye County, Nevada, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Chad Holt said Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Ivins resident was found alive, yet was experiencing a case of severe dehydration. He was taken to an area hospital for care.

Additional details surrounding Miller’s being found were not provided at the time.

“We want to thank everyone who helped with the search and called in with information,” Holt said. “We’re glad it turned out the way it did.”

Having been previously diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, Miller was described as being an endangered individual by authorities.

Before being found, the last time Miller was seen was at his home on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. He was reported missing soon after.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Joseph Witham contributed to this story.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler