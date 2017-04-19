70-year-old woman falls into deep crack at Grand Canyon   

Personnel from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team, Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter and Grand Canyon West Fire Department prepare to rescue 70-year-old Illinois woman who fell 50 feet into a deep crack at the Grand Canyon, Arizona, April 18, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Emergency crews rescued a 70-year-old woman who fell approximately 50 feet into a deep crack at the Grand Canyon Tuesday afternoon. The woman reportedly became wedged in the rock, preventing her from falling to the bottom.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, search and rescue crews were dispatched to the Grand Canyon West near the Skywalk to perform a rope rescue, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The Illinois woman had fallen into a deep crack located about 10 yards from the canyon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The victim had fallen approximately 50 feet and had wedged herself during the fall which prevented her from dropping to the bottom,” officials said. “Every time the victim would take a deep breath she would fall a few inches.”

After setting up a rope system, a search and rescue member was lowered to the woman.

The woman was immediately secured with the rope and lifted a few inches to assist her with her breathing, the Sheriff’s Office said. The woman, who sustained several cuts, scratches and bruises during the fall, was then hoisted to safety.

The woman was subsequently airlifted by Mercy Medical Helicopter to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for treatment.

Members of the Grand Canyon West Fire Department and 10 Mohave County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

