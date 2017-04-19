Rear-end crash triggers 2nd crash in busy intersection

Two accidents Wednesday afternoon on St. George Boulevard near 1000 East Street snarled lunchtime traffic in St. George, Utah, April 19, 2017 | Photo by Julie Applegate, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Two crashes just six minutes apart snarled lunchtime traffic on St. George Boulevard near 1000 East Wednesday.

The first accident occurred at about 12:20 p.m. near the busy intersection of 1000 East Street and St. George Boulevard.

The crash involved two black GMC Sierra pickup trucks, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said.

A 2004 Sierra driven by a 44-year-old man was eastbound on St. George Boulevard, east of the 100 East Street intersection, in the inside lane.

The man came to a stop due to traffic and was hit from behind by a black 2013 Sierra. The 2013 Sierra was driven by a 49-year-old man who told police he could not stop in time to avoid hitting the other truck.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and no injuries were reported. Both trucks were driven from the scene. The driver of the 2013 Sierra was cited for following too closely.

The second accident happened at about 12:20 p.m. and involved a black 2012 Yamaha V 95 driven by a 57-year-old man.

“The driver of the motorcycle said he had been looking at the other collision,” Trombley said.

The motorcycle struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 51-year-old woman, who had stopped for traffic. A 72-year-old woman was a passenger in the Sonata.

The motorcycle rider complained of pain in his chest and shoulder and both women in the Sonata complained of whiplash; however, no one was transported by ambulance for medical attention.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene and its driver was cited for following too closely.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

