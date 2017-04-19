Immigration issues redesigned ‘green cards’ and employment authorization documents

Image provided by USCIS, St. George News

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has announced a redesign to the Permanent Resident Card, also known as a Green Card, and the Employment Authorization Document (EAD) as part of the Next Generation Secure Identification Document Project.

The USCIS will begin issuing the new cards on May 1.

These redesigns use enhanced graphics and fraud-resistant security features to create cards that are highly secure and more tamper-resistant than the ones currently in use.

The new card designs demonstrate a commitment by the USCIS to continue taking a proactive approach against the threat of document tampering and fraud. They are also part of an ongoing effort between USCIS, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enhance document security and deter counterfeiting and fraud.

The Redesigned Cards

The new Green Cards and EADs will:

Display the individual’s photos on both sides.

Show a unique graphic image and color palette: Green Cards will have an image of the Statue of Liberty and a predominately green palette. EAD cards will have an image of a bald eagle and a predominately red palette.

Have embedded holographic images.

No longer display the individual’s signature.

Green Cards will no longer have an optical stripe on the back.

How To Tell If Your Card Is Valid

Some Green Cards and EADs issued after May 1, 2017, may still display the existing design format as USCIS will continue using existing card stock until current supplies are depleted. Both the existing and the new Green Cards and EADs will remain valid until the expiration date shown on the card.

Certain EADs held by individuals with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and other designated categories have been automatically extended beyond the validity date on the card. For additional information on which EADs are covered, visit the Temporary Protected Status and American Competitiveness in the 21st Century Act web pages.

Both versions are acceptable for Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, E-Verify, and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE). Some older Green Cards do not have an expiration date. These older Green Cards without an expiration date remain valid.

Individuals who have Green Cards without an expiration date may want to consider applying for a replacement card bearing an expiration date. Obtaining the replacement card will reduce the likelihood of fraud or tampering if the card is ever lost or stolen.

Eligibility for Green Cards and EADs

For more information about the Green Card application process, click here.

To request an EAD, you must file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. Visit uscis.gov for more information about EADs .

