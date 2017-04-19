Brigham’s Playhouse presents sharp-shooting fun with ‘Annie Get Your Gun’

Annie Get Your Gun photo courtesy Brigham's Playhouse | St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY – Brigham’s Playhouse is delighted to announce their next production, “Annie Get Your Gun,” will be showing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through May 27 at their intimate, indoor theater in Washington.

All are welcome to come enjoy Irving Berlin’s Broadway musical classic of sharp-shooting romance and show business.

Annie Oakley is the best shot around, and she manages to support her little brother and sisters by selling the game she hunts. When she’s discovered by Col. Buffalo Bill, he persuades this novel sharpshooter to join his Wild West Show.

It only takes one glance for her to fall head over heels for dashing shooting ace Frank Butler, who headlines the show. She soon eclipses Butler as the main attraction, which, while good for business, is bad for romance.

Butler hightails it off to join a rival show, his bruised male ego leading the way, but is ultimately pitted against Annie in a final shootout. The rousing, surefire finale hits the mark every time in a testament to the power of female ingenuity.

These two show-business rivals, Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, do what comes naturally as they fall in love to timeless songs, such as “Can’t Get a Man with a Gun” and “Anything You Can do (I Can do Better).”

Performances will run Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Tickets are $17-$23 and are available online at the Brigham’s Playhouse website or by calling the box office at 435-251-8000.

Tickets are also available at the box office located at 25 N. 300 West, Washington City. Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

About Brigham’s Playhouse

Brigham’s Playhouse believes in the power of live theater and its ability to provide audiences and performing artists with life-changing experiences. They are located at CottonTown Village in Washington, Utah.. This is the third season for the Playhouse, which was founded in 2014 by the Young and Knapp families.

Event details

What: Brigham’s Playhouse presents “Annie Get Your Gun.”

When: Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m. until May 27. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.

Where: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.

Cost: $17-$23.

Purchase tickets: Online, by calling 435-251-8000 or at the box office.

Additional information: Box office hours are Tuesday-Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday noon to 7 p.m.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews