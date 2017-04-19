Photo goes viral after Utah dad makes cheering up embarrassed daughter No. 1 priority

Ben Sowards and his daughter, Valerie, in a photo that went viral, undated | Photo courtesy FOX13Now.com, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A southern Utah dad became a viral sensation for a picture where it looks like he peed his pants.

Ben Sowards says his daughter called home last week in tears because she peed her pants at school, so to make her feel less embarrassed he got his own pants wet before picking her up.

Sowards says he was just trying to make her smile, and it worked. But he didn’t expect one of his other kids to take a picture of him when he got home, and now that photo has gone viral.

Trying not to smile, Ben Sowards’ oldest daughter, Lucinda, says she never expected her tweet to get this much attention: more than a quarter of a million favorites.

“My dad was just trying to think of a way that he could show her that everything was going to be OK, and that he loved her,” she said.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by JEFF MCADAM, Fox13Now.com

