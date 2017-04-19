FLDS members attend food stamp class as part of plea deal

L-R: John Wayman, Lyle Jeffs, Seth Jeffs, Hyrum Dutson, Kristal Dutson, Preston Barlow, Winford Barlow, Ruth Barlow, Rulon Barlow, Kimball Barlow and Nephi Allred were federally indicted Feb. 23, 2016, in a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud case | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah’s largest polygamous church convicted in a massive food stamp fraud scheme attended a special class on the proper use of government benefits.

The class – created especially for them – was part of the terms of their plea deals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah, which prosecuted them, confirmed to FOX 13 the class was held last week at Colorado City Town Hall.

By completing the class, nine members and leaders of the FLDS Church are no longer under the thumb of the federal government. They all struck plea bargains with prosecutors in the aftermath of an FBI raid last year on the polygamous border towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station