FLDS members attend food stamp class as part of plea deal

Written by Fox13Now.com
April 19, 2017
L-R: John Wayman, Lyle Jeffs, Seth Jeffs, Hyrum Dutson, Kristal Dutson, Preston Barlow, Winford Barlow, Ruth Barlow, Rulon Barlow, Kimball Barlow and Nephi Allred were federally indicted Feb. 23, 2016, in a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud case | St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah’s largest polygamous church convicted in a massive food stamp fraud scheme attended a special class on the proper use of government benefits.

The class – created especially for them – was part of the terms of their plea deals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah, which prosecuted them, confirmed to FOX 13 the class was held last week at Colorado City Town Hall.

By completing the class, nine members and leaders of the FLDS Church are no longer under the thumb of the federal government. They all struck plea bargains with prosecutors in the aftermath of an FBI raid last year on the polygamous border towns of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Ariz.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com

Copyright © 2017, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

2 Comments

  • Real Life April 19, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Oh wow, that ‘ll teach em’. LOL! These pedophiles get away with murder.

  • ladybugavenger April 19, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Ridiculous! They are just learning (and this course should be titled), “How to commit fraud and get away with it,” brought to you by the State of Utah, because you are good people and we care

Leave a Reply