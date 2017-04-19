Brush fire near several homes quickly extinguished

Written by Cody Blowers
April 19, 2017

SANTA CLARA — An afternoon fire in Santa Clara Wednesday was quickly extinguished as two fire departments tackled the blaze that endangered several nearby structures.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. a brush fire was reported near the 2900 block of West Crestview Drive in Santa Clara. As firefighters arrived they found an active blaze burning behind several homes, Steve Ikuta, Santa Clara Fire Department public information officer, said.

Firefighters from the Santa Clara and Ivins Fire Departments join forces to tackle a brush fire reported on West Crestview Drive Wednesday, Santa Clara, Utah, April 19, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

“We have some homes that are in proximity of the fire and the homes were not in danger,” Ikuta said.

Firefighters began dousing the flames with water and were able to extinguish the active flames quickly, which possibly saved several homes that were within yards of the blaze, he said.

“We were able to quickly do a what we call a fast attack on an offensive move here,” Ikuta said.

Firefighters then remained on scene to check for burning embers, or areas that continued to smolder.

“We are now in what we call the mop up stage, making sure there are no hot spots, and we’ll be on scene for a while longer,” Ikuda added.

Firefighters from the Ivins Fire Department also responded and assisted Santa Clara firefighters at the scene, while a Santa Clara Fire Department ambulance also remained on scene in case there were any injuries.

There were no reports of structural damage. The fire grew to about one acre in size; its cause is under investigation.

Both fire departments remained on scene at the writing of this report.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

