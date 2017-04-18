St. George ‘Bach Festival’ set to celebrate musical genius

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The annual St. George Bach Festival takes place this weekend. The Southwest Symphony Strings and organist Geoffrey Myers will present a tribute to the musical genius of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Performances are on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Electric Theater at 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George, and Sunday at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) is the acknowledged father of western music. He had a remarkable influence on the great composers of both the classical and modern era.

This year’s program features organ, harp, string ensemble and soloists performing the music of Bach along with that of some selective contemporary baroque composers, including Handel, Vivaldi and Corelli. The evening’s featured guest performer is harpist Janet Clark.

Event details

What: St. George Bach Festival

When: Saturday, April 22 and Sunday April 23 both nights starting at 7 p.m.

Where: Saturday: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George | Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

