St. George Area Chamber luncheon to feature business resources, economic development

Val Hale is the executive director of the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development | composite photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce “Connect Luncheon” Wednesday will feature Val Hale, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Hale was appointed to the position in 2014 by Gov. Gary R. Herbert.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development charter is based on Herbert’s commitment to economic development statewide. The mandate for the office is to provide rich business resources for the creation, growth and recruitment of companies to Utah and to increase tourism and film production in the state.

Hale and his team have a vision that Utah will lead the nation as the best performing economy and will be recognized as the premier global business environment and tourist destination, a chamber press release states.

The mission of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is to enhance quality of life by increasing Utah’s revenue base and improving employment opportunities. That mission includes the following:

Six objectives

Monitor, improve and promote the economic health of both urban and rural communities.

Attract new investors and companies while supporting the expansion of existing Utah businesses.

Assist entrepreneurs and engage under-represented populations in starting new companies and growing existing businesses.

Expand tourism and the infrastructure to support it.

Encourage film production in the state.

Support and leverage both partner agencies and community leaders to create proactive, unique economic development solutions statewide.

Event details

What: Chamber “Connect Luncheon” featuring Val Hale, executive director of Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

When: Wednesday, April 19. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., program begins at noon.

Where: Holiday Inn, 1808 S. Crosby Way, St. George.

Admission: $15 per person. Register here.

More info: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce.

