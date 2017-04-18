Prep softball: Hurricane gets key win at Snow Canyon

Hurricane's Jaycee Barney (5) is tagged out by Snow Canyon's Preslee Gates (10), Snow Canyon vs. Hurricane, St. George, Utah, Apr. 18, 2017, | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Halfway through region play, Cedar has emerged as the team to beat in Region 9 softball. The Lady Reds are currently undefeated at 5-0. Hurricane picked up a huge road win Tuesday, while Dixie grabbed its first region win of the year.

The Flyers and Desert Hills still need to complete their earlier game that was suspended due to weather. They will meet to complete that game Wednesday.

The teams have been slotted in 1-6 spots, however. Cedar gets through the first half on top. Tuesday decided which teams fell in the 3-4 spots with the Lady Tigers winning at Snow Canyon. Below are game summaries of Tuesday’s action:

Hurricane 10, Snow Canyon 7

The Lady Tigers scored six runs in the top of the sixth to erase a three-run deficit and surge ahead of Snow Canyon for third in the Region 9 standings. Hayley Teta pitched the complete game and got the win from the circle, giving up seven runs on eight hits and striking out five.

Snow Canyon got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Taylor Gunn hit a two-out, two run double to score Cameron Johnson and Natalie Gunn.

The Tigers took their first lead two innings later. After the initial batter grounded out, Mesa Jones reached on an error. She advanced to second on Teta’s single to third base. Savannah Jessop then bunt-sacrificed the runners to second and third. Jaiden Smith’s rap to left field scored Jones. Teta then scored on a wild pitch with Smith advancing to second. Smith would score later on an Abbie Elison double.

The lead did not last long, however, as Snow Canyon matched the Tigers’ three runs in the bottom of the inning. Johnson started things off with a solo-shot line drive to center field. The next two batters popped out to center. Megan Rodgers then started a two-out rally with a hit to short. Abi Farrer followed up reaching on a throwing error to score Rodgers. Geena Dolce’s line drive to center field scored Farrer. At the end of three, the score was 5-3 Snow Canyon.

In the fifth, Hurricane added a run when Jaycee Barney singled in Heather Stout. But once again, Snow Canyon answered, this time with two runs. Alex Deming got two RBIs on a single to second base.

Then came the sixth. Hurricane has struggled all year by giving up big innings.

“That has been the story all year for us,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Smith. “We play good defense for five or six innings. But then there is one inning where we give up too many runs that cost us the game.”

On Tuesday that was the story for the Lady Warriors. While Snow Canyon did not commit many errors, the Lady Tigers were able to get four of their first five batters on base in the asixth, three from walks. Mellina Madsen began the inning with a single. Jones and Teta drew walks. Jessop then grounded out, but picked up an RBI in the process. Smith then drew a walk to load the bases.

Then the Tigers got four consecutive singles from Stout, Elison, Barney and Ashley Farrar. Snow Canyon head coach Tracee Heaton brought in Johnson to pitch in relief of Payten Jensen. Johnson struck out the last two batters to end the inning, but now the Lady Warriors were on the opposite end of the three-run deficit.

Teta was able to limit the Warrior base runners to one apiece in the final two innings. The Lady Tigers had 10 stolen bases, led by Jaiden Smith’s four. Smith currently leads 3A in that category.

“We have gotten better and better as the season has progressed,” said Coach Smith. “The girls are playing well both at the plate and in the field.”

Hurricane improves to 3-2 in Region 9 and 5-5-2 overall. The Lady Tigers will host Hurricane on Friday. Snow Canyon falls to 2-3 in region play and 9-10 overall. The Lady Warriors will travel to Cedar on Friday.

Dixie 9, Pine View 6

The Lady Flyers got their first region win over Pine View Tuesday. Dixie had to come back from an early 4-1 deficit. The big inning came in the fifth, when the Lady Flyers scored four runs to break a 5-5 tie.

Dixie scored a run in the top of the first inning. The Lady Panthers answered back with four runs in the bottom half. All of their runs came on two outs. Kyeirra Grinnell and Brit Nielson each had doubles. The Panthers added to their lead with another run in the second inning.

The Lady Flyers battled back to even the score in the third inning. Kenzie Worthington, Kylee Tiffany, Tanner Western and Courtney McArthur all had doubles.

The big blow for the Panthers came two innings later when Chay Chong’s three-run homer to right field capped a four-run fifth inning. Pine View added a run in the sixth but could not plate any more.

Dixie collectively had 11 hits in the game, including five doubles and Chong’s home run. Joslyn Bundy got the win from the circle. For Pine View, Nielson and Grinnell both led the team with multiple hits.

“The girls played a complete game from start to finish,” said Dixie head coach Dave Demas. “It was great to see them play up to their potential. We will keep getting better.”

Dixie moves to 1-3 in Region 9 and 4-17 overall. Dixie will resume their earlier rained out game with Desert Hills Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Desert Hills. On Friday, Dixie will host Desert Hills in their second matchup of the season. Pine View falls to 0-5 in region and 6-12 overall. The Lady Panthers will travel to Hurricane on Friday.

REGION 9 SOFTBALL STANDINGS

Cedar 5-0 (11-7-1)

Desert Hills 3-1 (18-2-1)

Hurricane 3-2 (5-5-2)

Snow Canyon 2-3 (9-10)

Dixie 1-3 (4-17)

Pine View 0-5 (6-12)

