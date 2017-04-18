On the EDge: We can all use a break from the news

OPINION — I really, really, really need to take a break from the television, the internet, cable news, and the rest of it.

I’m sick of all the explosive divisiveness that has shattered a nation’s calm.

I’m sick of the news – the fake news, the real news and the gray news somewhere in between that borders on truth and deception.

But. I. Can’t.

I try to go onto Facebook to communicate with family and friends and there it is, the name-calling, the accusations, the anger that I have to wade through to get to what is important to me.

As a guitar aficionado, I like to go to certain pages or sites that I favor for information from playing technique to building tips.

But, first, I must hurdle the stuff that just hangs out there, click bait begging for a look-see. Luckily, I can determine what to check out and what to avoid.

I look at Twitter and it makes Facebook look tame. What was emerging as our finest, most timely news aggregation source has become a bloody battlefield where angst and venom are spewed at an incredible level and pace.

I go to my home page on the Internet to scope out what else is going on in this big old world and find myself dodging it all once again.

Look, I understand the responsibility of the media in acting as the watchdog for our culture and society. I get it. I hold that as a sacred trust. But even the most trusted sources are starting to get to me as they eke out little bits and pieces that are billed as the biggest story since Watergate.

I’m no fan of the President.

Not even close.

And, I must underscore that there is a responsibility to the truth and exposing it.

But, this nightmare right now is wearing on me.

Even in polite company, you can barely go five minutes before somebody starts railing about politics either pro or con without regard for the positions of others.

There is only so much we can take, right?

I’m beginning to wonder: What is our capacity for this stuff?

I remember the Watergate era. I saw how the media handled that story. It was one of the most important stories of the century and it was handed with aplomb.

I wonder, though, what would have happened if there were 24-hour news outlets and the Internet back then. Even Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward couldn’t keep up with it and I shudder to think how outlandish it would have been when you ponder the addition of the fake news sites and, of course, highly charged personal injections into the mix.

I remember how the Nixon embarrassment drove me away from politics entirely for the longest time. I was so dissatisfied I had no stomach for any of it as we stumbled through the Ford, Carter and Reagan eras.

Then the whole Congressional bloc took its stranglehold and ruined it all, leaving us with career politicians who do not give a whit about us.

Your politics will determine how you felt or feel about the ensuing years. I think we can all agree, however, that we have found very little we can celebrate together.

And, now, instead of pointing our anger at those who are most deserving, we are taking it out on each other.

That’s not how to resolve those differences between us.

We’re about a month into spring and I keep waiting for that rejuvenation thing to occur, that annual budding out of hope and reason that marks the season.

I keep waiting for fresh blooms, clean air and sunshine.

I know it’s out there somewhere but the drama and trauma have pulled the veil down tight and it is suffocating.

I can remember sharing words of hope and encouragement in the past, words from true believers who had the right intent and the desire to do what was best for the nation rather than a particular party, lobby or special interest.

That doesn’t mean kowtowing to power without debate.

That doesn’t mean building coalitions based on “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.”

That doesn’t mean forfeiting your individuality.

It does mean, however a change from demonizing anybody who dares think just a tad differently or shutting their opinions down as being irrelevant.

So, I turned on a hockey game and am immersing myself in the fluid ebb and flow of a sport of grace, speed and improvisation.

The NHL is playing the Stanley Cup Playoffs right now, the annual tournament to determine the best North American team on ice.

These guys will knock each other around a bit.

They’ll race up and down the ice at frightening speeds, but remain completely in control as they draw up suddenly and fire the puck at the courageous guy in goal.

Yeah, there will be a fight or two along the way. It’s part of the sport, part of life.

But, know what?

At the end of each playoff series, when one team is eliminated and the other moves on to the next round, these guys line up and shake hands at center ice before you can say “Oh, Canada.”

It’s not only an NHL tradition, but the sportsmanlike thing to do, the gentlemanly thing to do, even though moments before the final whistle, they were going at each other with all they had.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could do that?

Meet me at center ice?

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

No bad days!

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela