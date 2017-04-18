Police arrest 4 as part of drug trafficking investigation

Written by Mori Kessler
April 18, 2017
File photo: Mesquite Police Police Department, Mesquite, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
David Adkins, of Mesquite, Nevada, bookings photo, April 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite, Nevada, Police Department. St. George News

MESQUITE – An investigation into drug trafficking netted four arrests for the Mesquite Police Department earlier this month.

An investigation that focused on a Mesquite resident believed to be “heavily involved in trafficking and distributing crystal meth, heroin and cocaine” wrapped up the early morning of April 8.

Mesquite narcotics detectives were able to safely take the man suspected of being “the main drug dealer” into custody, along with three other suspects, around 3 a.m.

The others are also believed to be involved in illegal drug activity, a press release from the Mesquite Police Department states.

Robet Gulick, of Las Vegas, bookings photo, April 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite, Nevada, Police Department. St. George News

Once the suspects were arrested police executed a search warrant on their local residence as well as their vehicles.

“Our Police Officers work hard at keeping drugs out of our city,” Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said in the release. “I’m proud of our detectives and all of their hard work put into this investigation.”

David Adkins, 33, of Mesquite, is charged with multiple felony counts of drug possession, trafficking in controlled substances and the sale of controlled substances, namely cocaine, heroin and meth.

Jessica Rose, of Las Vegas, bookings photo, April 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite, Nevada, Police Department. St. George News

Robert Gulick, 57, and Jessica Rose, 36, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, are each charged with felony counts related to drug trafficking and possession.

Lindsey Calder, 27, of Mesquite, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity.

Lindsey Calder, of Mesquite, Nevada, bookings photo, April 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Mesquite, Nevada, Police Department. St. George News

All suspects with felony charges were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

 

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Mori Kessler Mori Kessler serves as a Senior Reporter for St. George News, having previously contributed as a writer and Interim Editor in 2011-12, and an assistant editor from 2012 to mid-2014. He began writing news as a freelancer in 2009 for Today in Dixie, and joined the writing staff of St. George News in mid-2010. He is also a shameless nerd and has a bad sense of direction, often telling people go left while he is pointing right.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply