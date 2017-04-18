Police arrest 4 as part of drug trafficking investigation

File photo: Mesquite Police Police Department, Mesquite, Nevada, Aug. 9, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

MESQUITE – An investigation into drug trafficking netted four arrests for the Mesquite Police Department earlier this month.

An investigation that focused on a Mesquite resident believed to be “heavily involved in trafficking and distributing crystal meth, heroin and cocaine” wrapped up the early morning of April 8.

Mesquite narcotics detectives were able to safely take the man suspected of being “the main drug dealer” into custody, along with three other suspects, around 3 a.m.

The others are also believed to be involved in illegal drug activity, a press release from the Mesquite Police Department states.

Once the suspects were arrested police executed a search warrant on their local residence as well as their vehicles.

“Our Police Officers work hard at keeping drugs out of our city,” Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner said in the release. “I’m proud of our detectives and all of their hard work put into this investigation.”

David Adkins, 33, of Mesquite, is charged with multiple felony counts of drug possession, trafficking in controlled substances and the sale of controlled substances, namely cocaine, heroin and meth.

Robert Gulick, 57, and Jessica Rose, 36, both of Las Vegas, Nevada, are each charged with felony counts related to drug trafficking and possession.

Lindsey Calder, 27, of Mesquite, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for loitering for the purpose of engaging in drug activity.

All suspects with felony charges were transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

