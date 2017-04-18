Public comment period opens for Zion National Park south entrance project

The southern entrance to Zion National Park, Springdale, Utah, date not specified | Stock photo, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Public comment is now open on a plan to reconfigure the south entrance to Zion National Park to help ease traffic congestion and make other improvements.

The environmental assessment includes options that would move an iconic, 80-year-old sign and monument at the park’s south entrance away from the entrance lanes and restructure a parking area next to it.

The South Entrance Monument Site would be redesigned to enhance visitor safety, expand protection measures and help mitigate factors contributing to vehicle congestion at the South Entrance, park officials said in a written statement.

Read more: Zion National Park looks to redesign south entrance

The monument was recently scanned by archaeologists using a 3-D laser scanner as part of an ongoing project to digitally record the park’s most prominent structures to assess their condition and potentially help repair and restore the structures.

Details

The public review and comment period began Monday and goes through May 17. The process will help the park service identify any concerns or suggestions regarding the proposed project.

The environmental assessment is available in electronic form on the National Park Service Planning, Environment & Public Comment, or PEPC, website, here, and in print at the Zion Human History Museum.

Comments may be submitted online through PEPC or through the mail by writing to: Superintendent, Zion National Park, Attention: South Entrance Monument Reconfiguration EA, 1 Zion Park Blvd., State Route 9, Springdale, UT 84767.

Email: japplegate@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.