Driver new to the area and uninsured allegedly causes collision

ST. GEORGE – A driver who police said is not familiar with the area pulled out in front of another car on Diagonal Street Tuesday morning, causing a collision and ending up with his car impounded for lack of insurance.

At about 8:20 a.m., a green 2005 Toyota Prius driven by a 54-year-old man was westbound on West 500 North, St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said. The man stopped at the stop sign, planning to turn right, but changed his mind and decided to go straight through the intersection.

“Being new to the area, he thought the intersection was a four-way stop,” Trombley said.

A 44-year-old woman driving a 2017 Subaru Outback was southbound on Diagonal Street heading towards Main Street when the Prius pulled out in front of her. She was not able to stop before colliding with the Prius, Trombley said.

The Prius driver reported minor injuries to his face from the airbag and a possible injury to his left arm but was not transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Prius did not have insurance so the vehicle was impounded, Trombley said. He was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and for having no insurance.

The Outback was damaged in the collision and towed from the scene. St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

