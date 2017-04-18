‘Dixie Power Kite Festival’ enters 18th year benefiting school literacy programs

In this photo from 2016, the 17th annual Dixie Power Kite Festival takes place on the Dixie State University Encampment Mall in St. George, Utah, April 23, 2016 | Photo by Don Gilman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The 18th annual “Dixie Power Kite Festival” is set to take place Saturday at the Dixie State University Encampment Mall. The staple spring event will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be full of flying kites, fabulous food, fantastic entertainment and a whole host of fun for the entire family.

Proceeds from the festival go to the Washington County School District Foundation – the fundraising arm of the school district – which in turn directly benefits literacy programs in the schools, said Pam Graf, president of the foundation.

According to a 2016 St. George News report, the festival has raised over $400,000 for the foundation.

Students from Kindergarten through fifth grade were given a reading calendar in January and, based on grade level, have been asked to read a certain amount of time and have their parents mark it on the calendar. Students who bring their completed calendar to the kite festival will be eligible for a free kite, book or $10 voucher to be used on games or rides during the kite festival.

Additionally, schools with the highest amount of attendance at the festival – measured by the number of completed calendars turned in – will receive a bonus check to help further literacy programs in their schools.

Santa Clara Elementary has placed in the top for attendance at the kite festival the last several years, information from the school said. The money they receive from the foundation supports their summer reading programs.

“It’s all about getting books into the hands of kids,” Graf said.

To that end, the foundation will have a book booth where families can purchase Scholastic books for $1 a piece. Graf said the foundation does not earn any money at the booth, they just want to help families have access to books.

Though one of the main focuses of the event is kite flying there will also be plenty of food and shopping vendors, games, rides and continuous entertainment throughout the festival.

A full entertainment schedule can be found here.

This will mark the second year the kite festival has been held at DSU, a partnership which Graf said has worked out awesome.

Attendance is expected to be in the tens of thousands but Graf said there will be plenty of parking around the campus and lots of space to fly a kite.

Graf is retiring at the end of the school year, she said, adding that being able to be part of the Washington County School District Foundation and to go out in the community and help kids has been very rewarding.

Festival attendance and parking is free but vendor prices for food, beverages and games will vary.

Event details

What: Dixie Power Kite Festival.

When: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Dixie State University Encampment Mall, 225 S. University Ave., St. George.

Cost: Free; vendors vary.

Resources: Dixie Power Kite Festival website.

