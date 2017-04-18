Hazardous weather outlook issued for Utah’s Dixie, southwest Utah

This file photo from November 2015 illustrates how speed mixed with less-than-ideal road conditions were considered factors in a car-versus-semi collision on northbound Interstate 15 near milepost 32. Washington County, Utah, Nov. 16, 2015 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the western two-thirds of Utah including Utah’s Dixie, Zion National Park, Lake Powell and the southern mountains of the state.

Day one – Tuesday



Rain showers will become more widespread across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming late this afternoon and locally heavy during the evening hours. Ponding of water on roadways will be possible, causing an impact on travel conditions. In addition, the heavy rain is expected to cause area rivers and streams to rise. Accumulating snowfall is also expected, mainly above 8,000-8,500 feet this evening and lingering overnight.

Winds

Southwest winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph across southwestern and south central Utah through the early evening hours. There is also a potential for stronger winds as a cold front crosses western and central Utah locations late this afternoon into the early evening with the small potential for strong or severe thunderstorms.

Days two through seven – Wednesday through Monday

The next cold storm is expected Thursday afternoon into early Friday. Snow levels will drop from around 8,000 feet Thursday afternoon to near 6,500 feet Thursday evening.

Spotter information statement

Weather spotters are encouraged to report significant weather conditions according to standard operating procedures.

Prepare and take caution

