Region 9 Hardball Show: Award winners and team updates

We’re two weeks into the five week Region 9 schedule, with not a lot of separation between the top five teams. On today’s show, we look back at the three series from last week and talk about the top plays and numbers.

Today, we’ll also look closer at each team, name our Bakston Freight player of the week and show you the Holbrook Asphalt play of the week.

And don’t miss the Stapley Pharmacy picture of the week on this show and every week.

The Region 9 Hardball Show is brought to you by Revere Health.

And make sure to look for the Region 9 league leaders (currently up-to-date) every week exclusively here at St. George News Sports.

Week 2 results:

Tuesday

Pine View 8, Desert Hills 0

Hurricane 15, Cedar 11 (F/8)

Dixie 4, Snow Canyon 3

Thursday

Dixie 6, Snow Canyon 5

Desert Hills 9, Pine View 5

Hurricane 7, Cedar 4

This week’s games:

Tuesday

Snow Canyon at Hurricane, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Cedar at Desert Hills, 7 p.m. (KSUB)

Pine View at Dixie, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Desert Hills at Cedar, 4 p.m. (KSUB)

Friday

Dixie at Pine View, 7 p.m. (ESPN SportsRadio 97.7 FM)

Hurricane at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

