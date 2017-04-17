Woman rescued from top of Angels Landing

Stock composite image, St. George News

ZION NATIONAL PARK – A woman was rescued Sunday evening after injuring herself at the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park.

“About 4:30 in the afternoon dispatchers received a report of a female at the top of Angels Landing who had sprained or broken her ankle,” Zion National Park spokesman John Marciano said.

Rangers hiked to the top of Angels Landing and splinted the woman’s ankle. Three rangers helped the woman down to Scout’s Lookout.

“She was loaded into a waiting litter,” Marciano said, “and then the litter team brought the patient to the trailhead, where she was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. ”

A full search and rescue team of six to eight people was assembled for the operation, Marciano said, and the operation was wrapped up by around 9:30 p.m.

Angels Landing is a popular hike in the park. The trail rises 1,400 feet above the floor of Zion Canyon along sheer rock faces with steep drop-offs. It ends in a narrow, rocky ridge for the last quarter mile of the trail leading to the summit.

A hiker was killed in March after falling from a trail in the area, possibly Angels Landing Trail, park officials said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

